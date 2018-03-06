Snow Tha Product has always been about women empowerment. On her new record, “Help A B***h Out” featuring Atlantic label mate O.T. Genasis, Snow professes her attraction toward women, which she desires to financially support.

The trap infused record sounds like the perfect strip club anthem but from a personal point of view. “I wanted to make a different type of strip club record from a female perspective. We also like to go in there and spend money and have fun,” she said in a statement to Complex. “OT was the perfect person to collab with for this, he always brings the right vibe to every record he’s on and makes great music for strip clubs.”

As O.T. proposes his monetary assistance, the San Jose native is quick to turn him down on wax, affirming she herself doesn’t need a male counterpart for such gains.

As she continues to come into her own, it’s good to see Claudia Alexandra Feliciano take risks with the type of music she’s putting out there. Back in 2016 in an interview with VIBE, she expressed her feelings on how women are often viewed in the industry, and how she’s had to deal with the hyper masculinity of it all.

“ I’ve always heard women are emotional, but so are men! Men are very emotional,” she said, before noting having to learn how to navigate a male dominated game. “I think [it goes] a long way, more than even rapping well, just being able to have the business sense to be able to talk to dudes and still be able to keep that respect without them having to hit on you in the studio. Stick to your guns and just rap just as good as the boys and that’s it.”