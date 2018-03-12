The Sundance-selected film Sorry To Bother You is so good that everyone seems to be stumbling on their words about it. Starring Atlanta’s Lakeith Stanfield, the trailer shows us a satirical journey touching on everything from capitalism, race, gentrification and everything else under society’s pulse in 2018.

Stanfield plays Cassius “Cash” Green, cleverly named after his mission for a salary-paying job. Cash is willing to do anything for the money, including using his “white voice” as a telemarketer, a method that’s more than office apropos as it’s altogether not his (comedian David Cross is hilariously dubbed here). But he soars to the top for his nuanced approach.

The film is the brainchild and directorial debut of musician Boots Riley. The title is named for the one-liner used by telemarketers before they do bother you. Visually gritty, the direction and cinematography are reminiscent of the Hollywood Renaissance which ironically evokes a folksy and relatable vibe in the sci-fi/comedy/fantasy film.

As its aim is to discuss race relations in a hyperbolic but true-to-life manner, Riley’s film gives Oakland–very popular this year in film–otherworldly elements, where the punchline is that a black man almost needs magic to attain success in a field that’s dominated by white people.

As outlets released the trailer, the film was labeled as bizarre, weird with Stanfield’s character being called “un-woke.” Thankfully, the crafted actor isn’t worried about what the masses have to say about the film.

Thanks but i really wish outlets would stop using “woke” on he interenet like they get it https://t.co/GIDrcxLK9n — Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithlakeith) March 12, 2018

Just be corny, it’s fine. Weird used to be corn as well i remember. Now everybody and they momma ‘weird’. — Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithlakeith) March 12, 2018

The film also has an all-star cast with Omari Hardwick (Power), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Forest Whitaker, Danny Glover, and Tessa Thompson. The film was also produced by Whitaker’s Significant Productions, which also backed Ryan Coogler’s debut film, Fruitvale Station.

Deadline reports the film will have a limited release on July 6. Check out the trailer below.

