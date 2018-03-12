Spiff TV continues to act as a bridge between hip-hop and the booming wave of Latin trap. Shortly after informing us about his upcoming collaboration with Future, Bad Bunny and Anuel AA, the Orlando native comes through with a new record called “Hold Up Wait,” which appears on Ethika’s recent mixtape RGB 2. Although this one doesn’t appear on his upcoming album dropping later this year, Spiff’s new banger represents the impact of Latinos in the mainstream music industry.

“Ethika is family and they have been supporting the music through their fashion and wear lines,” Spiff said in a press release. “I am excited to be part of their vision with my new “Spiff The Shooter” wear. So, I had to definitely bring the Latin side into this mixtape to go with the current movement happening in the music industry.”

“Hold Up Wait” is the sole Spanish-language track on Ethika’s mixtape, which also features trending songs from Lil Wayne, Zoey Dollaz, and more. Spiff decided to keep the track extra fresh by relying on rising stars Lil Goya from Orlando and Puerto Rico’s own John Jay. Both Latinos are currently signed to Spiff’s label and will most likely appear on his upcoming album, The Union.

Listen to Spiff TV’s new song “Hold Up Wait” featuring John Jay and Lil Goya below.