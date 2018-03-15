Spike Lee In Early Talks To Direct Marvel’s ‘Nightwatch’

With the success of Black Panther, it seems as though Marvel is realizing diversity both in front and behind the screen can be profitable, which is why it’s no surprise a movie based off the comic Nightwatch is in the works with famed director Spike Lee in consideration to helm the project.

The script, written by Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, focuses on a African-American scientist Dr. Kevin Trench and his alter ego Nightwatch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First reported by The Hashtag Show, Dr. Trench finds his own corpse while wearing a futuristic suit of armor, and steals it to find out about his future-self and the suit’s indestructible properties. He’s a part of Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, making his debut in Web of Spider-Man No. 97 in 1993. Though the self-titled comic series was short-lived, however with Nightwatch fighting alongside Captain America and Spider-Man.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Lee’s involvement with the film is in its early stages. He’s busy on other projects like Black Klansman, which he teamed up with Get Out’s Jordan Peele to tell the true story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the KKK, and TV series Archer based on the life of the Brooklyn-based coding entrepreneur. Lee’s reboot of the 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It streamed on Netflix and is set for a second season.