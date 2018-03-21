Superstar musicians such as G-Eazy, Lizzo, Fall Out Boy and more are coming together to perform at “Stay Amped,” a special concert to benefit and support gun safety. The show will be held in Washington D.C. this Friday (Mar. 23), the day before the highly-publicized “March For Our Lives.” It will benefit the Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund and the Giffords organization, a gun violence prevention organization started by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Captain Mark Kelly.

Fall Out Boy has been working to organize the evening’s performances, which will be held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The benefit was curated in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. last month, which claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty members.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this and getting energized by these kids and other survivors who have been incredibly inspiring to me,” said G-Eazy.

“I’ve been an avid follower and supporter of Everytown since the Orlando nightclub tragedy,” said Lizzo. “The fight for human rights is a no brainer, and when our youth are threatened we must do everything in our power to protect them. Thank you, Everytown and Giffords for having us and working so hard for our rights.”

“Music brings people together and we’re grateful that The Anthem is hosting this event,” said John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Americans should be free from gun violence at school, concerts and in our daily lives. The night before Americans rally across the country as part of the student-led March for Our Lives, we’ll join together to honor the lives of all gun violence survivors and pledge to fight in their honor.”

Tickets can be bought through ticketfly.com, The Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre during regular box office hours.

CREDIT: Liana Huth (Entercom - Content)