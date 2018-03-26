Stephon Clark’s grandmother Sequita Thompson spoke out to reporters, after his unlawful death at the hands of the Sacramento Police last week.

“They didn’t have to kill him like that. They didn’t have to shoot him that many times,” a teary-eyed Thompson said during a press conference Monday (Mar. 26), where she was accompanied by Clark family attorney Benjamin Crump. “Why didn’t you just shoot him in the arm, shoot him in the leg, send the dogs, send a Taser. Why? Why? Y’all didn’t have to do that.”

“I want justice for my baby,” she added. “I want justice for Stephon Clark. Please, give us justice.”

Clark, 22, was shot in his grandmother’s backyard, after officers believed he was pointing a gun at them. They were responding to reports about someone in the neighborhood breaking car windows. Thompson was reportedly sitting in her dining room when her grandson, a father of two, was shot dead.

“The only thing I heard was pow pow pow pow and I got to the ground,” Thompson said of her grandson’s killing. “I opened that curtain and he was dead. I started screaming.”

Crump previously represented the families of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, all unarmed black men who were shot and killed.

“No family should have to endure this pain and suffering as they try to seek answers for an execution of their loved one who is only holding a cell phone,” he said. “We will stand up for Stephon, we will speak for Stephon, we will fight for Stephon, until we get justice for Stephon.”