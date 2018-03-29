Anger caused by the police shooting death of unarmed 22-year-old Stephon Clark boiled over Tuesday (March 28) when Clark’s brother Stevante Clark marched into Sacramento’s City Council meeting and made a bold declaration.

“The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you, you hear me,” Clark says in a CBS Sacramento clip. “The mayor wants to talk to me. The chief of police got my brother killed. He doesn’t care. He shows no emotion at all, and y’all get mad at me for not crying on the news?”

On March 18, two Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard after investigating vandalism in the area. Police reportedly assumed Clark had a gun, but after shooting clark and canvasing the scene, learned he only had his cell phone. Helicopter and body cam footage of the scene shows the shooting lasted less than a minute.

WATCH: Brother of #StephonClark interrupts Sacramento City Council meeting (WARNING: explicit language) (1/3) LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/E8AqPKcxHb pic.twitter.com/w9y1GItiCk — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) March 28, 2018

WATCH: Brother of #StephonClark interrupts Sacramento City Council meeting (WARNING: explicit language) (2/3) LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/E8AqPKcxHb pic.twitter.com/jpAZXOLoPv — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) March 28, 2018

WATCH: Brother of #StephonClark interrupts Sacramento City Council meeting (WARNING: explicit language) (3/3) LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/E8AqPKcxHb pic.twitter.com/pnPiA2LZ0r — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) March 28, 2018

The meeting went on for about 20 minutes when Stevante entered the back doors chanting his brother’s name. He hoped on top of the council desk as other protestors rushed the floor and voiced their concerns over Clark’s death, and many other black men like him. Stevante asked for the two officers involved in his brother’s shooting fired or convicted. One protestor directed his cell phone toward the city council asking, “Does this look like a gun?”

In another clip, Stevante eventually takes the microphone, speaking about his brother’s death as well the high cost of living and the city’s efforts in controlling poverty and gangs.

CBS Sacramento reports the city’s police initially said the “gun” the officers reported seeing was a “toolbar.” Nothing was found at the scene except Clark’s cellphone as they pulled over his lifeless body to see if he was responsive. The police involved have been put on paid leave as they investigate the shooting.

Renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will represent the family.