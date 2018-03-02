Saturday Night Live host Sterling K. Brown recently stopped by the Huffington Post to talk about his emotional show This Is Us and starring in the record-breaking film, Black Panther.

Brown plays Randall Pearson in This Is Us which has earned the 41-year-old actor a SAG Award and an NAACP Image Award. The show follows the intertwined lives of a complex family that unfolds across several age periods. In the interview, Brown drew comparisons between the show and Marvel’s Black Panther.

“I think at some point in time Randall has to have more time with his family from Memphis,” Brown said. “We opened up this whole other family that he didn’t even know that he had. I hope that we get more time to explore that arena. And then this is sort of a Black Panther/This Is Us crossover, if you will.”

The father of two discussed how African Americans are denied the ability to definitively locate their roots, which would be an interesting plot for his character to explore. “So maybe if Randall could trace his ancestry back to the motherland that would be a really interesting thing to explore because we as African-Americans are a group denied the answer to that question: Where are you from?” he said.

Brown also shared that being on the set for Black Panther “filled him up,” and praised Marvel for their courage in putting the financial backing behind a movie with a primarily all black cast.

“To know that Marvel had the vision and the courage to put this sort of financing behind a film with all these African and African-American faces,” Brown said, “and that it has proven that it can be financially viable and not just to the community to which it represents but to the mainstream as well. And that people see themselves.”