Amazon Studios has reportedly green lit a new miniseries following the life and deadly reign of legendary Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, Deadline reports. Oscar winner Javier Bardem will star as the title role in the upcoming saga.

The series, which is titled Cortes, will be comprised of four, one-hour episodes. The story will follow the conquerer’s complex history. In the early 16th century, Cortes led the expedition that caused the fall of the Aztec Empire. Considered a mass murderer, Cortes helped Spain win Mexico while causing much destruction to local civilizations in process.

“We are so pleased that Amazon has given us the opportunity to bring this exciting 500-year-old story to Prime Video members worldwide,” Frank and Falvey, co-heads of partnering TV company, Amblin Television, said. “It is a part of history that had such a significant impact and largely influenced modern day civilizations.” Bardem added: “It is a privilege to tell this epic story—one that is full of drama and conflict within this huge, historical spectacle where two distant civilizations clash at the height of their reign,” said Bardem.

The project was reportedly set in motion in 2014 as a feature film. It later morphed into an episodic format after Amblin hopped on board. “Cortes’ epic discoveries shaped the world as we know it today, and through the minds of Amblin, Steven Spielberg, Steve Zaillian and Javier Bardem, we will bring Prime Video members on an exhilarating journey,” Sharon Yguado, Head of Scripted Series at Amazon Studios said. “There are few moments in history that shape an entire culture such as Cortes’ story, and this series will be one filled with drama and adventure.”

Renowned film director Steven Spielberg will also spearhead the show’s creation along with Amblin. Spielberg’s Oscar-winning writer, Steven Zaillian will pen the script, which is based off of the 50-year-old, Roman Holiday.

Cortes does not have a release date at this time.