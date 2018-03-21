Stro Comes Through With His New Song “Fear Me” As Promised

After winning over the crowd with his rhymes on The X Factor back in 2011, Stro has worked his way up to the level of stardom amateurs dream of daily. The Brooklyn native has dropped off a few loosies within the last few months, but recently he unleashed his latest banger “Rob & Steal.” The freestyle over Junior M.A.F.I.A and Biggie Smalls’ classic produced by Daddy-O grabbed everyone’s attentions, including Top Dawg Ent’s own Kendrick Lamar.

When he dropped “Rob & Steal” on his TL, Stro promised to release his next single after 1,000 RTs. After K. Dot retweeted the video, it didn’t take long for Stro to get his 1,000+ RTs so he immediately followed through with his promise. Produced by Homage, “Fear Me” allows Stro to vent about the complications he’s run into over the course of his budding seven-year journey in the music industry. Despite his frustrations, the 21-year-old lyricist still charges at every obstacle with his confident flow and powerful bars.

“My raps too black in this rainbow era

Everybody friends ain’t no terror

Never speak on my name ’cause they know better”

Listen to Stro’s new banger “Fear Me” below.