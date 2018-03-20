Authorities have found another package next to the parcel that exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas.

San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus tells CNN Tuesday (Mar. 20) they believe the unopened box “was also loaded with an explosive device.” The blast happened around 12:25 am ET. at the FedEx facility as it traveled on an automated conveyor. While fifth blast happened happened outside of Austin, detectives have suspected the other four package bombs are connected to the FedEx package. Detectives didn’t answer questions on where the package was addressed to.

In total, there have been four bombings in Austin since March 2. The first two killed two African-Americans including 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason. The teen’s mother was also injured in the blast. The third package has left 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera with life-threatening injuries. Sunday’s (Mar. 18) blast was placed on a residential street with tripwire, injuring two Caucasian males. Police believe the package bombs are random, but haven’t left the possible hate crime motive.

The NAACP and the Congressional Black Caucus have spoken out about the blasts, calling the incidents “acts of domestic terrorism.”

“Due to the horrible acts of domestic terrorism now occurring in Austin, this is a time to be cautious about any packages being left at homes” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson in a nationwide statement. “We are asking our membership to be vigilant and to pay attention to anything out of the ordinary in their communities and avoiding picking up any packages left at their homes. We are working with our NAACP State President Gary Bledsoe and the Austin President Nelson Linder to help communities stay aware of potential for danger during this uneasy time.”

A FedEx worker suffered minor injuries in Tuesday’s blast. Out of the all of the package bombs, the fifth is the only one to be mailed.