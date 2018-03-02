SZA’s Debut Album ‘Ctrl’ Officially Goes Platinum

SZA has previously admitted that she didn’t think her debut album Ctrl was that good or even worth releasing at one point. She may not have had faith in her own artistry, but the masses did. Eight months after its release, Ctrl is officially certified platinum.

The RIAA confirmed the album’s status on Thursday (Mar. 1). President of TDE, Terrence “Punch” Henderson celebrated the victory on Twitter. “Very proud of the work we did on the Ctrl album. You guy went out and support! And it’s still going,” he wrote. Punch also revealed that four of the 14-tracks on the albums are also certified. SZA’s first single, “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott is 2x platinum, along with the slow-burning number, “The Weekend.” “Broken Clocks” and “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” are both certified-gold.

In a recent cover story with The Fader, the songstress spoke candidly about her insecurities regarding her first studio album. “I didn’t even f**k with my own album, so I was so confused and almost, like, angry that everyone f**ked with it so much,” she told The Fader. “It meant everything I felt about myself was wrong. And it was just like, If that’s not the truth, then what is the truth?”

Her recent comments echoed earlier sentiments, which she expressed on Twitter in 2017. Months before her album dropped, SZA suggested that she was ready to quit the music business altogether.

But that’s all water under the bridge now. As for what’s next, SZA told MTV in Dec. 2017 that one of her New Year’s resolutions is to start working on her sophomore project. If it’s anywhere as great as Ctrl, fans will most definitely be pleased.