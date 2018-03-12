SZA is still riding the success of her debut album, Ctrl. And to keep the winning streak going, the singer is reportedly releasing a deluxe edition with new tunes.

The TDE artist hinted at the bonus version on Twitter on Mar. 10. “Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far we room ta add,” SZA said in response to a fan. It’s also possible that one of those bonus tracks will be the unreleased version of “Love Galore,” which was leaked late last year.

It’s nice to see SZA standing behind her latest body of work. In a recent cover story with The Fader, SZA revealed that she didn’t initially like her album and had fairly low expectations for it in terms of sales and performance. “I didn’t even fuck with my own album, so I was so confused and almost, like, angry that everyone fucked with it so much,” she told The Fader. “It meant everything I felt about myself was wrong. And it was just like, If that’s not the truth, then what is the truth?” Not only is Ctrl certified platinum, but it also earned SZA several Grammy nods.

SZA has not revealed how many bonus tracks will be on the deluxe edition or when it will be released at this time. Stay tuned for more details.