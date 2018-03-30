SZA is continuing to push her debut album Ctrl with new material. The singer recently dropped the visuals for her single “Broken Clocks” on Mar. 30, and it’s exuding a lot of nostalgic vibes.

The 5-minute video, which exclusively premiered on Apple Music, takes viewers back to summer camp. We zoom in on the “Camp Ctrl” sign, a counselor sounds off on campers to wake up. As the video progresses, we see a series of shots of campers enjoying a handful of activities like jumping into the lake, cafeteria food fights, and bond fires. SZA is also seen flowing to the beat of her own music as cameos of TDE’s Schoolboy Q (as the camp cook), Ab-Soul, and Isaiah Rashad (camper) flash on the screen.

By the end of the video however, we realize it’s all merely a dream. SZA is apparently still a stripper and was left unconscious on a bathroom floor after fighting with a fellow dancer.

“Brocken Clocks” was the fourth single released from the singer’s Grammy-nominated album in Jan. 2018. The track peaked at No. 7 on the US Hot R&B Songs chart and is certified gold.

Overall, it seems as though fans are really taking to this video. Many are applauding the TDE artist for the video’s storytelling and summery visuals.

Check out the “Broken Clocks” video above.

The video for Broken Clocks is so good ❤️ — Annabelle🦄🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Zannabell) March 30, 2018

The broken clocks video was cute ! I know that was the wrong version but she should keep it it was really cute💗 — deja monet (@dejarealest) March 30, 2018

ok, so sza just need to direct her own videos from here on out. because broken clocks was everything. — jenerous. ✨ (@_jprw) March 30, 2018