Will SZA’s Next Album Be Her Last?

SZA has been back and forth with the notion of retiring from the music scene before. However, in her latest interview with Flaunt, the Grammy-nominated songbird toyed around with the idea-and our emotions- once more.

“My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage,” she said. ”I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.” She reportedly delivered the last statement with a smile, so who knows what this could possibly mean?

The CTRL singer discussed leaving the game in an interview with Glamour in July 2017. She spoke about her need to “do something different to grow,” as well as her short attention span.

“I don’t like to do things when they aren’t fun or I can’t grow anymore,” she explained. “This is a space where I feel like I’m growing and having a good time. I’m learning a lot, but sometimes it gets to be a lot and I feel like I can’t grow in this space. Like, I have to do something different to grow.”

Fret not, Solana fans- there’s new music on the way from Ms. Rowe that’s dropping a lot sooner than later. The deluxe version of her platinum-selling album will reportedly be released later this year.