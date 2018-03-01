SZA Responds To Criticism Of Solange-Directed Video “The Weekend”

When SZA dropped visuals directed by Solange for her certified platinum and Grammy-nominated song, “The Weekend,” criticism on the Internet soon followed thereafter. Fans of the TDE artist argued Solange was heavy-handed in the video’s creative direction, claiming it didn’t match SZA’s wave.

SZA didn’t respond immediately to the criticism, but in a cover story with FADER she speaks her piece: “This is the way she sees me, and it’s beautiful. I was upset at first, cause I was like, Ugh this is my character. How can people think this about me? I cared so little about that song. I made that song in two seconds. That was like a throwaway, and then it was like, What about that ‘Weekend’ thing?”

The music video depicts SZA dancing in a lonely parking deck and balcony, and is carried out through wide architectural shots, color blocks and video loops. The “Broken Clocks” singer said the criticism hurt initially, but quickly got over it. She noted she loved the video, describing it as “some homegirl s**t.” It was easy to shake off the haters because although “The Weekend” is arguably the most favored track on Ctrl, it almost didn’t make the album.

SZA will be a part of TDE’s Championship Tour kicking off May 4, and is slated to headline London’s Lovebox festival later this summer.