Since blooming into stardom with her recently Platinum-certified 2017 release CTRL, SZA has been learning how to handle her newfound fame. Though at times she has admittedly struggled with the arduous adjustment, on Monday (March 20), the TDE breakout star shared an encouraging text message from her mom, regarding balance and time management.

“Remember, you can’t even eat one elephant one bite at a time,” began SZA’s mom. “To help change feeling stressed out or overwhelmed, jot down all the stuff that’s making you crazy, then write beside it what must be done NOW, what can be done LATER, and what would be nice to do if you could but is OPTIONAL.”

She added: “Focus only on the NOW.” Grateful for her mom’s slice of wisdom, SZA posted the following caption to punctuate the heartwarming message: “Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em.”

Check out the tweet below.

Some fire words from mommy I wanted share for whoever needs em 💜 pic.twitter.com/9QcCmiwws5 — SZA (@sza) March 20, 2018

This story was originally published on Billboard.