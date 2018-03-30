T-Pain Launches Wiscansin University

T-Pain is reportedly opening his doors to a new university. But don’t worry: you won’t have to worry about this financial department dipping its hands into student funds. The rapper recently launched Wiscansin University, and it looks pretty official.

T-Pain made the announcement on Twitter on Mar. 30, with a promotional video. “#Wiscansin University is now open for the spring semester! I can’t believe it either,” he tweeted. The video, shows a diverse group of students as they attend classes and engage in various activities while Pain’s single “Can’t Believe It” plays in the background.

#Wiscansin University is now open for the spring semester! I can't believe it either https://t.co/NkKIe2ArH7 pic.twitter.com/LaYcquaaHC — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 30, 2018

But that’s not it. The singer also attached a link that leads fans to an official Wiscansin University home page, which lays out campus life, courses, and more. “I am honored and privileged to be the 22nd dean to lead Wiscansin University,” the site reads next to a photo of Tallahassee R. Pain, PhD Dean. “I believe Wiscansin is truly an inspiring place, and I want to ensure that our programs continue to be poised for growth for the many years to come. I look forward to the many adventures and achievements we will embark on together.”

According to the website, the university offers courses in Accounting for Strippers, Mixology, Cooking with Teddy, Gaming Galore, and Introduction to Autotune. It also has a collection of Wiscansin sweatshirts, coffee mugs, and hats available for purchase.

So who’s enrolling? Check out the Wiscansin website here.