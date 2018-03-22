Pets can be an owner’s best friend if they’re treated with the proper love, care, and respect. R&B great T-Pain and labelmate Sixx Mann have teamed up with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) to let you know that pet companions should be viewed just like anyone else in your family.

The pair of artists appeared in the animal-friendly company’s new video sharing personal experiences with pets, while also advocating for their protection. “Pets are family and they should be treated as such,” says T-Pain. “I think the most important thing people should know [is to] treat your dog how you’d like to be treated. Your dog is going to love you as much as you love [him or her].”

The Florida native also jokes that his dog Rollo only uses his home’s elevator to travel throughout the three-story crib, and warns new adopters to be careful and prepared for what they are about to embark on: “It’s pretty much like having a baby.”

T-Pain and Sixx Mann join a long list of artists to have aligned with PETA, including D.R.A.M., Eve, Kid Ink, RZA, Sia, and Waka Flocka Flame.

PETA continues to use their platform to promote animal conservation, as they penned a letter to Drake on Monday (March 19) urging him to end his partnership with the Canada Goose line, as the company’s strategy is “definitely not part of God’s Plan.”

For more information, visit PETA.org. Check out the hilarious-but-informative clip below.

