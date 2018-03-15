Tamar Braxton is “finally free.”

It’s no secret that the singer’s personal life has been playing out in the public eye, but she appears to be ready for a fresh start. On Wednesday (March 14), Braxton shaved off all of her hair on Instagram because she’s done with wigs, weaves, and judgement.

To start, Braxton posted a video from the hair salon with the caption “finally free,” followed by a pic showing off the finished product.

“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” she wrote.

Braxton isn’t alone in rocking a clean-shaven head. Sanaa Lathan took it all off for her role in the upcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After, and K. Michelle shaved her head last year.

See Braxton’s new look below.