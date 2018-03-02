Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, D.R.A.M. And More Set To Rock 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork has finally announced the first set of eclectic artists for their 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival. This year, Big Baby D.R.A.M., Tame Impala, and the Academy Award Winning R&B legend Raphael Saadiq will be headlining the annual summer festival.
From July 20 – July 22 the lively weekend will include a wide array of artists from independent mainstays to the mainstream and overlooked superstars. Pitchfork also announced performers Keleka, Ravyn Lenae, Japandroid, and many more.
“Each year we assemble a wide-ranging lineup of established and emerging artists whose work is making a significant impact on popular or underground music culture,” said Pitchfork founder Ryan Schreiber. “This focus on progressive artists who push music forward brings together like-minded fans who care deeply about where music is headed, and that sense of community distinguishes the Pitchfork Music Festival from other summer festivals. Our ultimate goal is to create the best experience for dedicated fans, and watching the festival grow and evolve each year proves that our music-first philosophy is resonating.”
Festival director Mike Reed added that this year’s festival will have a strong emphasis on the influence Chicago culture has had on the modern landscape of music.
“From both the standpoint of a programmer and a musician, I’m really proud that we’re experiencing a tidal wave of incredible Chicago music,” said festival director Mike Reed. “This year’s lineup reflects a tipping point of the last few years and that the greater world is truly feeling that wave as well.”
The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival will be held in Chicago’s Union Park, kicking off on July 20. More of the festival’s lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
You can purchase your tickets now.
FRIDAY, JULY 20
Tame Impala
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Kelela
Julien Baker
SUNDAY, JULY 22
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
(Sandy) Alex G
Japandroids
Ravyn Lenae