Pitchfork has finally announced the first set of eclectic artists for their 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival. This year, Big Baby D.R.A.M., Tame Impala, and the Academy Award Winning R&B legend Raphael Saadiq will be headlining the annual summer festival.

From July 20 – July 22 the lively weekend will include a wide array of artists from independent mainstays to the mainstream and overlooked superstars. Pitchfork also announced performers Keleka, Ravyn Lenae, Japandroid, and many more.

“Each year we assemble a wide-ranging lineup of established and emerging artists whose work is making a significant impact on popular or underground music culture,” said Pitchfork founder Ryan Schreiber. “This focus on progressive artists who push music forward brings together like-minded fans who care deeply about where music is headed, and that sense of community distinguishes the Pitchfork Music Festival from other summer festivals. Our ultimate goal is to create the best experience for dedicated fans, and watching the festival grow and evolve each year proves that our music-first philosophy is resonating.”

Festival director Mike Reed added that this year’s festival will have a strong emphasis on the influence Chicago culture has had on the modern landscape of music.

“From both the standpoint of a programmer and a musician, I’m really proud that we’re experiencing a tidal wave of incredible Chicago music,” said festival director Mike Reed. “This year’s lineup reflects a tipping point of the last few years and that the greater world is truly feeling that wave as well.”

The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival will be held in Chicago’s Union Park, kicking off on July 20. More of the festival’s lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can purchase your tickets now.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Tame Impala

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Kelela

Julien Baker

SUNDAY, JULY 22

DRAM

Kelly Lee Owens

Irreversible Entanglements

(Sandy) Alex G

Japandroids

Ravyn Lenae