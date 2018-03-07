Tank And Spotify “Couldn’t Believe” His ‘Savage’ Streaming Record

For fans of longtime R&B singer-songwriter Tank, news of his current album’s release, Savage, upped the ante on their expectation for his new tunes. Not only did the crooner deliver on Sept. 29, 2017, but his streaming data warranted a meeting with Spotify.

In an interview with Vulture, the “Maybe I Deserve” singer had a sit-down with the billion-dollar company where their surprised excitement put things into perspective for Tank.

“They couldn’t believe — and I couldn’t believe — my streaming numbers,” he said. “They were like, ‘It’s crazy, because your ratio of listens to downloads is phenomenal: When a person hears your record, they snatch it and put it on a playlist.’ I’m like, ‘You know I’m over 40, right?’”

Within the feature, Tank tipped his hat to his ability to exercise his vocal chords with today’s rising stars like The Four finalist Candice Boyd “but still be respected by Mary J. Blige,” his deep-seated writing partner J. Valentine added. One of Savage’s singles, “When We,” has pushed 500,000 units to reach gold status and has accumulated over 19 million Spotify streams.

At age 42, Tank said he hopes other artists in his age bracket who might’ve found fame in their younger days refrain from letting their age get in the way of making timeless music. The former TGT member added, “‘You’re old, start doing as many shows as you can with Frankie Beverly and call it a wrap.’” Since Tank didn’t let that stop him, he and his team have continued to “keep changing the perception of where R&B can live.”

“I want artists from my generation to not feel like it’s over,” he stated. “As long as you still have a story, a fire burning in you, you can rock — I’m living proof.”