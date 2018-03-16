Singer-songwriter Tank always puts something out as soon as you begin to wonder where he may be. Not only does he remain consistent with that authentic R&B sound, he also comes with the collabs to match; Tank has worked with Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Drake, and Wale.

Last year, the singer debuted Savage, an album that was received pretty well as a follow up to Sex Love & Pain II. But “When We” hit a certain nerve amongst his fans, giving him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry as a solo artist. This year, he did it again, releasing “When We Remix” on Valentine’s Day featuring Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign.

As if that wasn’t enough, Tank decided to drop a video for it. Earlier today (Mar. 16), Tank posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts a link to the video. The ’T’ trio don jumpsuits labeled “T, T & T” at an auto shop. But it’s more seductive than it sounds. Watch it above.