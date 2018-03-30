When Melinda (Taraji P. Henson) first met Robert (Lyriq Bent) the two fell in love, and they fell fast. But shortly after Melinda received her inheritance, she began to see Robert for the gold digger he was. Still, Melinda stuck it out and despite her sister’s better judgment, married her college sweetheart.

Eighteen years later, the fairy tale is long gone and Melinda is tired. While Robert stays at home and attempts to get his invention off the ground, Melinda has become the breadwinner, leaving all the financial responsibility on her shoulders. As Melinda reaches her wits end at the lack of reciprocity she files for divorce, only for Robert’s invention to finally take off and for all her years of sacrifice and labor to be awarded to another woman.

Starring in Tyler Perry’s latest film Acrimony, Vibe sat with Henson and Bent and discussed the importance of letting go, maintaining a dream within a marriage and the passion that fueled Melinda to dangerous lows.