Los Angeles was a buzz Sunday night (March 4) as Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon the Dolby Theater to honor the year’s best in film at the 90th annual Academy Awards. And while we here at VIBE are geeked Jordan Peele and Kobe Bryant walked home with the coveted golden statue, before the ceremony began, the Internet couldn’t get over Proud Mary star, Taraji P. Henson.

Wearing a sheer, floor-length black Vera Wang gown, accompanied with a classic shoulder-length bob and simple dark lip, the Oscar nominated actress strolled down the red carpet. On hand to introduce Mary J. Blige’s performance, Henson stopped to speak with E!’s Ryan Seacrest and many assumed due to the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him by his former stylist Suzie Hardy, Henson not so subtly shaded him in the process.

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

“The universe has a way of taking care of the good people,” Henson said while touching Seacrest’s chin.

According to Vulture, Henson’s next interviewer asked how she was doing and Henson replied “I’m great now that I’m in your company.” However, the Empire actress is denying there’s any bad blood between her and Seacrest. Henson told People, her comment wasn’t meant to hurt the 43-year-old TV host and producer.

“I did it to keep his chin up,” she said. “It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared, but anyone can say anything.”

Seacrest Tweeted there’s no ill will between he and Taraji.