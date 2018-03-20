Tay-K And Blocboy JB Drop “Hard” Collaboration For No Jumper Records

The No Jumper podcast, hosted by online rap personality Adam22, officially launched a record label in partnership with Atlantic Records. What started out as a small platform for Soundcloud rappers has grown into one of the leading avenues for burgeoning rappers on the Internet to be heard by the masses.

For the label’s first release, the incarcerated Tay-K drops a new track with Memphis upstart Blockboy JB. As you know, Drizzy Drake recently helped JB rise from obscurity and he’s rumored to already be an official member of the OVO Records family.

Listen to their rowdy street record “Hard” below.