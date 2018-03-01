Thursday (March 1) kicked off Robbin Season of the FX hit, Atlanta. The season premiere literally opened with a bang thanks to Tay-K’s murky, but addicting jam “The Race.” The credit intro was even more enticing with Jay Critch and Rich The Kid’s “Did It Again (Remix).

But the music on the series has always been particular and well thought out. Speaking with The Fader, music supervisor Jen Malone and music consultant Fam Udeorji explained the team’s organic process.

“I think this first season, we were all spread apart, but you still feel like [the show’s sound] is super cohesive. There are certain songs that people were connected to that they shared, and those songs landed on the show,” he said to the outlet in Sept. 2016.

“To be real, it’s just kind of sharing information, like I said, specifically with Donald. Choices that I feel strongly about. I just really want the show to be good, so if there’s something that I feel can help, like a Cousin Stizz appearance, or anything that can help with the taste, that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

This season was no different. The jams give life to Darius, Earn and Paper Boi. UGK’s “The Game Belongs To Me” is a subtle reminder of the group’s aspirations.

Meanwhile, the second half of the episode plays to the uncle vibes Willie (Katt Williams) brilliantly delivers. Rene & Angela’s 1985 classic “I’ll Be Good” soften the “intense” jail vibes in Willie’s house, along with LTD and Jeffery Osburne’s “Love Ballad.”

As the season continues, your friends at VIBE will gather Atlanta’s jams in the playlist below.

