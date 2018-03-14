Tee Grizzley And MoneyBagg Yo Spread Bravado On “Don’t Even Trip”

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley brought a lot of excitement to the rap game with his intense and somber “First Day Out” record back in 2016. Coming off his collaborative Bloodas mixtape with Lil Durk, Grizzley gets the ball rolling on his forthcoming debut album, Activated, with the effort’s first single titled, “Don’t Even Trip.”

The track features Memphis upstart Moneybagg Yo and finds the My Moment MC solidifying his street creditability by reminding listeners of his underworld exploits and climbing out of the streets to making a name for himself in the rap game.

Shortly after the release of “First Day Out,” Grizzley spoke to Billboard about the “First Day Out” charting on Billboard Hot 100, and the song’s meaning.

“It was my first day out of prison, and I felt like rap was all I had. I knew I had to give it my all and tell my story. I think my genre is more “reality rap”; I talk about my life and the struggles that I’ve been through,” Tee said to Billboard.

He continues:

“Somebody sent me a picture of [the chart] to say “Congratulations,” and I thought it was fake. I’m like, “I’m not on the Billboard Hot 100, what are they talking about?” I downloaded the app on my phone, and once I saw I was on there, I said, “I’ve got to keep this app, because [there’s] no telling what’s going to happen.”

Also, Tee recently released the remix to “First Day Out” featuring Meek Mill.

Stream “Don’t Even Trip” below.

