Betty Shelby, the officer acquitted in the case of Terence Crutcher, has quietly returned to work as a patrol officer.

The Frontier reported Monday (March 5) Shelby returned to patrol duty at the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office a few months ago. Shelby ended up Rogers County after her departure from Tulsa Police Department. After the May 2017 trial, Shelby stayed at the TPD, but was not allowed on patrol.

The 43-year-old was found not guilty after shooting Crutcher, who was compliant on the dash cam and later found to be unarmed. Shelby continued to maintain her innocence and even went on 60 Minutes to blame the father of four for his own death citing she “did everything to stop this”.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton admitted Shelby was doing a good job in her new position. “She’s doing her job and doing a good one,” Walton said. “When she came on as a reserve deputy, we talked about when she was ready maybe returning to patrol. She had some commitments she wanted to fulfill first, but she hit that point a few months ago where she was ready.”

The sheriff even told the news outlet an anecdotal story about a black man who struck up conversation with Shelby at a QuikTrip, telling her he “appreciates” what she does. The sheriff also claimed he wasn’t using the story as a “black or white or racial deal”. However, it is hard to turn a blind eye to the pattern that occurs after a police killing of an unarmed black person. Since the top of 2018, there have been 200-police related shootings.

Interestingly enough, jurors on Shelby’s trial agreed that she shouldn’t occupy the same space as other officers because she was a “fearful” person. “There was a range of belief there,” a juror previously told the site. “Some of us thought she would be good behind a desk. She sounded like an excellent driver. I thought she would have made a great EMT.”