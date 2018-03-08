Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Case Denied By Los Angeles DA

Due to a statute of limitations, Terry Crews’ sexual assault case against former talent agent Adam Venit will not head to a court of law, the Huffington Post reports.

Los Angeles’ district attorney’s office claimed a “one-year statute of limitations” reached its end date before a prosecution could proceed. In October 2017, Crews came forward in the midst of the #MeToo movement to share his story of being sexually assaulted by Venit at a party in Hollywood 21 months ago. While Crews’ filing arrived past the statute of limitations timeframe, he’s still planning to file a lawsuit against Venit in civil court.

“This is the deal about Hollywood,” Crews said to Good Morning America on people being held accountable for their invasive actions. “It is an abuse of power. This guy, again, he’s one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, and he looked at me at the end as if, ‘Who is going to believe you?'”

The Everybody Hates Chris actor initially shared his story on Twitter in a revealing thread and said Harvey Weinstein’s situation gave him PTSD. “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent,” he said. “But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone.”

Venit’s company, WME, requested the Crews undergo a seven-hour psychiatric evaluation. Venit only faced a one-month suspension but later returned to his position.