Tessa Thompson Addresses Janelle Monae Relationship Rumors

Speculation over a possible relationship between Janelle Monae and Dear White People actor Tessa Thompson spiked since the singer dropped visuals for “Make Me Feel.” Although it’s being dubbed as a bisexual anthem, Thompson suggested that it was just a video.

While celebrating the release of her film Thor: Ragnarok, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Thompson to talk about her relationship with Monae and how she feels about the Internet meshing them as a couple.

“It was so fun to get to collaborate with her. Janelle is somebody who is interested in really empowering not just women, but people to be who they are in the full expression of who they are,” Thompson told ET. “The truth is when people look at me and Janelle and these characters that we play in the music video, people have called it a bisexual anthem, if it makes people feel liberated in their skin and feel closer to who they are than I think we did our job.”

People have often wondered about Monae’s sexuality and up until a recent interview with The Guardian, she kept it private. Now she’s proclaimed herself “sexually liberated” and wanted the video to translate the message of self-celebration no matter sexual preference, body shape, ethnicity or age.

“It’s a celebratory song,” she shared with The Guardian. “I hope that comes across. That people feel more free, no matter where they are in their lives, that they feel celebrated. Because I’m about women’s empowerment. I’m about agency. I’m about being in control of your narrative and your body. That was personal for me to even talk about: to let people know you don’t own or control me and you will not use my image to defame or denounce other women.”

This wasn’t the first time the Creed actor appeared in a Monae video; she had a cameo in “Yoga.” We might see more of Thompson for the singer’s “emotion picture” accompanying her new album Dirty Computer.