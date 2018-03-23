Tessa Thompson To Reportedly Star In ‘Men In Black’ Spinoff

Dear White People star, Tessa Thompson is making major waves with her acting career. After her last film, Thor: Ragnarok, demolished theaters last fall, she’s set to star in an alleged Men In Black spinoff movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson’s Thor co-star, Chris Hemsworth, will rejoin forces with the actor for this upcoming reel.

The film will be directed by F. Gary Gray, who envisioned Straight Outta Compton. The Hollywood Reporter notes screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who wrote Iron Man, signed on to craft this film which has a reported premiere date of June 14, 2019.

The remake will allegedly introduce new characters that exist in the world Tommy Lee Jones’ Agent K and Will Smith’s Agent J made come to life. It’s still unknown if the OG actors will make an appearance.

A previous tweet from Thompson’s account has fans speculating that this cast may boast a strong female presence as the entertainer refers to women as “O.G. Galaxy Defenders.”