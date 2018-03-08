Texas Sen. Sylvia Garcia and former El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar are slated to make history as the first two Latina Democratic politicians elected to serve on the US Congress in the state, after the state’s primaries on Tuesday (March 6), CNN reports.

Based on the polls, Escobar is projected to take home the Democratic nomination to represent the state’s 16th Congressional District—winning a reported 60 percent of the votes.

“WE DID IT!! I’m so honored to be your Democratic nominee, El Paso!,” she wrote on Facebook. “We’re going to make history by electing the first Tejana to Congress in November, and I couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Garcia who represents Texas’s 29th Congressional district, which makes up the Houston area, also won an estimated 60 percent of democratic votes during the race.

“We know that representation matters and that taking the first step to election our first Latina for Congress is not just a milestone but a step for generations to come,” she told The Houston Chronicle. “This was for Latinos who for too long have sat on the political sidelines while the president sits in the White House blaming all of our problems on immigrants.”

Considering that both districts have been democratic in the past, the likelihood for both women to win the final election for the position at the US Congress in November is high. Organizations like Voto Latino are creating fundraising efforts to help the two constituents succeed in this pivotal race. To make a donation, click on here.