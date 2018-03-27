New York based DJ/producer TGUT is ready to welcome the warm weather after a brutal East Coast winter with a new single. Today (March 27), the hitmaker teams up with Dancehall icon Spragga Benz and R&B heartthrob Eric Bellinger for the summery track “Flashback.”

As TGUT prepares to head out on a headlining Australian tour next week, he sets the tone with an uppity party anthem that meshes multiple genres of music together for one addictive single. The newly released song comes on the heels of his recent collaborations with Dutchboy (“Maybe”) and the U.K.’s Jay Prince (“Tell Me”).

“When I was working on the foundation for the song I had this dream of a fire cross-genre collab and I was lucky enough to have Spragga [Benz] and Eric [Bellinger] bring it to life,” TGUT tells VIBE. “The final product is something that all three of us are crazy excited about.”

Listen to TGUT’s new “Flashback” single below.