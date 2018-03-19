Another day, another veteran rapper coming for a rookie’s neck.

In today’s news, The Game is firing shots at 6in9ine over a recent video in which he claimed that he was the “King of New York.” Furthermore, the Cali native also has a problem with the rapper falsely repping the street gang, Bloods.

The Game unleashed his fury on Instagram on Mar. 17, sharing a photo of the Brooklyn native. “This the bum y’all let call himself the king of New York??? Frank White only KING OF NY,” Game wrote in the caption. “This really the n***a running round talkin bout he been a blood his whole life ?? This really the n***as running round throwing up blood wit ??? This lil weirdo… Foh n***a….”

Game also warned 6ix9ine about wearing the color red (a common indicator of Blood affiliation). “If you don’t take that red rag off playing wit real niggas lives & get yo d**k in the booty Carlton sweater around the neck wearin ass on somewhere & stop playing wit this blood s**t before somebody hurt yo mamas only daughter,” the rapper added. “You a nice guy, look at that smile…cut the tuff s**t out before it’s too late. Sweater tied around ya neck ALL BOYS SCHOOL head aaaahhh LOL….. we know what the 69 stand for…. you used to suck wee wee’s while gettin ya pu**y licked at ya private school.”

It didn’t end there. 6ix eventually caught wind of Game’s comments, and retaliated with an episode of Change of Heart, a show Game appeared on many years ago. “When u was 21 u was crying over a b***h. I BEEN GANGBANGIN AS A YOUNGIN. U worked out and got ‘tuff’ and turned blood. LOL,” he wrote.

The two continued to exchange words over social media, until they ran out of things to say. Check out the back and forth below.

