As excited fans lined up outside of Austin’s Fair Market, Bud Light and parent company, Anheuser-Busch, canceled the 3rd annual ‘Roots & Friends Jam Session’ after a bomb threat was reported to the Austin Police Department on Saturday (Mar. 17).

“Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam,” states the pale lager brand in an emailed official statement. “After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”

Prior to the announcement, Questlove of The Roots took to his Twitter account to forewarn fans patiently waiting in line in two deleted tweets.

“Uh, well can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight. Tonight’s show has been cancelled,” shared the Philadelphia native. “They’ll make official announcement but I’d rater save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.”

Shortly after Bud Light’s decision to shut down the event in advance, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant and arrested a 26-year-old suspect named Trevor Weldon Ingram.

“At 11:15 p.m. APD arrested Ingram and took him into custody on charges of 3rd degree felony and terroristic threat,” states the Austin authorities in an official event incident statement issued on their official Twitter account.

Statement regarding the Bud Light Fair Market event attached. pic.twitter.com/LWsd8sgaYT — Austin Texas (@austintexasgov) March 18, 2018

The 3rd annual Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam Session was set to feature performances by the hip-hop band, along with the likes of Ludacris, Rapsody,Tank and the Bangas and more. Legendary R&B trio, SWV and hip-hop legend DMC were slated to hit the stage as surprise guests.

Although many fans were complaining and upset about the show’s pre-show shut down, many were understanding and thankful for the safety concern, especially super producer 9th Wonder who shared what happened behind-the-scenes.

“We were all backstage, about an hour before @rapsody performs with @theroots at SXSW, when we got the word of a bomb threat,” writes the Winston-Salem native.

“‘There’s been a bomb threat, show is over…we have to leave…NOW…’ because of this clown, Trevor Ingram. Take a good look at what true terrorism looks like. Hats off to the authorities in Austin, Texas for acting fast and catching this lowlife bastard.”