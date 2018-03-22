The running joke is writers of the beloved scripted TV series The Simpsons are from the future, or have an acute sixth sense at the very least. Airing on FOX in 1989, the animated show has predicted events at least 20 times like Donald Trump becoming president, Disney’s takeover of Fox and most recently the Toys R Us closures.

In a 2004 episode, “Marge vs. Singles, Seniors, Childless Couples and Teens, and Gays,” the childless adults of Springfield rally to destroy everything child-friendly in the fictional city. The bitter adults smash ball pits, burn “children at play” signs and reverse the notorious backward “R” in the Toys R Us logo while kids watch in horror.

Toys R Us announced the 70-year-old toy vendor will shut or sell all of its 735 stores in the United States last week (March 15), CNN reports. They are liquidating their remaining inventory, which was expected to start Thursday (March 22) but because of delays the sale will begin Friday (March 23).

Because of the writer’s spot on allusions to real-life events, a cult following of time travel and other conspiracies of the show are all over reddit and YouTube. The New York Times says the writers don’t practice Santeria or have a crystal ball. They’re all just “brilliant minds” combining forces to produce a television show. It’s bound to happen.

