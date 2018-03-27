The Weeknd may have a treat in store for fans. The XO singer recently posted a cyrptic message on Instagram that has many fans thinking a new album is coming this week!

The Candian singer posted the message on Instagram on Tuesday night (Mar. 27). The photo showed a screenshot of a conversation with someone named La Mar. “Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest,” the ambiguous text reads. It can be assumed that text in the blue blurb belongs to Weeknd.

While fans didn’t get to see La Mar’s response, many expect there to be some release or big reveal this Friday (Mar. 30). Billboard has reportedly confirmed that the release is new music, although it’s unclear whether it will be a single or an full-length studio project. “This project is Abel taking it back to his roots. House of Balloons vibes,” the source told Billboard.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 27, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

The latest development comes shortly after The Weeknd was reportedly spotted in California shooting what appeared to be a music video for an upcoming single. The artist also dropped new details regarding his upcoming Marvel comic series based on his last studio album, Starboy.

In addition to his forthcoming projects, The Weeknd is expected to take the stage as the headlining act at Coachella 2018.