The Weeknd sent fans into a state of shocked after he announced that his newest project, My Dear Melancholy would be dropping tonight (Mar. 29). Now, several hours after his first post on social media, the singer has delivered the album.

The project is comprised of six tracks. The only feature on the project is French artist Gesaffelstein.

As previously mentioned, the XO artist confirmed that he would be dropping new material at midnight. He also teased the new project with an ominous photo, featuring the artist blurred with orange and black hues. The art is somewhat reminiscent of his past mixtapes, like House of Balloons.

This album is a follow-up to The Weekn’ds 2016 album, Starboy. In addition to the latest release, it is possible that the singer is gearing up to drop a new music video as well. Last week (Mar. 22), he was reportedly spotted shooting a video of some sort in California.

My Dear Melancholy is now available on iTunes and other streaming services. Listen to it here.