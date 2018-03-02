In a few months, T.I will return to the big screen to reprise his role as Dave in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the rapper seemingly has no plans to slow down anytime soon. According to a new report from Deadline, T.I has already nabbed his next acting role: this time for the upcoming music drama Glow Up.

In addition to starring in the film, T.I will score and co-produce the drama alongside Robbie Brenner, PepsiCo’s Creators League, Kevin McKeon and his manager Brian Sher. Chuck Hayward (writer behind Netflix’s Dear White People and Step Sisters) penned the script; Justin Francis, known for producing music videos for the likes of Jidenna, Trey Songz, Demi Lovato and more, has signed on to direct the film.

T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center on Jan. 27, 2018 in New York City.

The film centers on an all-female performance group from a Los Angeles high school who enters a singing competition in an effort to use the cash prize to save their school’s underfunded and almost-defunct music program. But the girls are faced with a major problem as their lead singer leaves and a new “charismatic, yet unconventional” lead singer steps up, forcing the group to band together for the sake of their music program.

A release date for the film has not been set yet; fans can catch T.I in Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters this July.

This story was originally published on Billboard.