The Internet and Beyoncé’s beyhive members are still buzzing from Tiffany Haddish’s latest story detailing her time with the Lemonade superstar at a party. Her most recent admission to GQ was about a drugged-up actress who had the nerve to bite Mrs. Carter in the face.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” she recollected. “She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bi**h’ – and snatched him.’ Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bi**h just bit Beyoncé?’”

The story resulted in the Internet’s nosiest super sleuths digging to find who the actress involved in #BiteGate was. While many got a kick out of Haddish’s story, others wrote on social media that it would behoove the Girls Trip actress to keep Bey’s name out of her mouth.

The Last Black Unicorn author took to Instagram to address the haters and state that she will always go to bat for the Queen.

“Side note,” she captioned her picture, which followed multiple bee emojis. “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop. The Queen kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what.” Haddish said in an earlier interview that Bey stopped her from beating up someone (presumably the woman who bit her) by taking a selfie.

She continued her caption by gushing about her admiration of the superstar, because why wouldn’t she?

“To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time,” wrote Tiff. “So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”

So, there’s that! While the investigation into Bey’s face biter remains open, Tiffany closed the case on those who question her loyalty.