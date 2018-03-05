Tiffany Haddish is the epitome of a homegirl. She’s hilarious, relatable and tells the truth while also sprinkling in a healthy dose of LOL. The Girls Trip star hasn’t gotten too big for her britches either. Making her Academy-Award debut, Haddish donned a traditional Eritrean dress in honor of her late father who lived there until his passing.

Haddish has made it known she adores the three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, and when the 38-year-old comic located Streep on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater Sunday night (March 4) The Last Black Unicorn author hitched up her skirt and climbed over the velvet rope to greet The Post actress. It’s also reported, Haddish curtsied upon meeting her.

According to People, Streep was gracious when meeting Haddish and the crowd cheered as the two exchanged words on the red carpet. Prior to the meeting Haddish revealed that her father told her she’d one day be at the Oscars, and that meeting Streep was on her bucket list of things to do.

We are all Tiffany Haddish jumping in front of Meryl Streep to curtsy 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JKLd8UECcg — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

“I’m looking forward to meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama,” Haddish told Ryan Seacrest. She also added wanting to have a drink with another beloved Oscar winner.

“And I’m looking forward to having drinks with Whoopi [Goldberg].” It looks like Tiffany is making all her dreams come true. One by one.