Tiffany Haddish started a firestorm this week after revealing that a female celebrity bit Beyoncé in the face during a Hollywood party in 2017. You, me, Chrissy Teigen and many more have been trying to figure out who the culprit in the infamous #BiteGate case is, but one thing is for sure- Tiffany Haddish will never tell us because she’s legally not able to.

“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying sh*t about nothing,” Haddish said in a recent Instagram Live video. Haddish continued her speech by telling people to pay attention to things that really matter, such as getting those taxes done (it’s almost April, ya know) and making sure your children are getting a good education.

“Really, it’s dumb. People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like, did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon,” she joked. “Can your children…do they know how to read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on, you know? But y’all wanna know…everybody going crazy about who bit Beyoncé. I’mma tell you who bit Beyoncé…it was Stormy Daniels. Pay attention to what’s really going on! Who bit Beyoncé is not real news.”

In her verse on DJ Khaled’s latest song “Top Off,” Beyoncé spits “If they’re tryna party with the queen/They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure,” leading many to believe that she was taking a direct shot at the chatty comedienne. During an interview at the Oscars earlier this month after the track dropped, Tiffany discussed taking the lyrical jab in stride.

“As soon as I get out of the car I’ll be like, ‘Um, where are the non-disclosure forms at? Where’s the NDA and I ain’t never saying her name out loud again,” she laughed.

I guess this week-long investigation is a closed case…for now. Check out her comments below, around the 5:12 mark.