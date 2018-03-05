Tiffany Haddish has a lot more fame and money than any of us. Despite that fact, the Girls Trip star continues to prove that she’s a regular degular schmegular girl from South Central Los Angeles. Not only does she make sure to search for discounted fun on Groupon (which she is a spokesperson for), the thrifty spender wore a stunning white dress to the 90th Annual Oscars, which has been seen on the Last Black Unicorn author three times now. The $4,000 dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, was paired with bedroom slippers during the event. During her hosting appearance on SNL in November, she poked fun at wearing the dress more than once. “I wore it on the red carpet for Girls Trip and my whole team, they told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL,” she explained during her monologue on the comedy show. “‘You already wore it. It’s taboo to wear it twice.’ And I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo.’ She said she would wear the expensive dress as many times as she wants to…as long as the item is Febreze’d. On the carpet, the comedienne and actress wore a stunning hooded dress, which was worn as a homage to her late-father, who was from the East African nation of Eritrea. “My father is from Eritrea and he passed away last year,” she told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan on the red carpet. “He said one day I would end up here and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.” The Internet took notice of Tiffany’s three-peat on Twitter, where she was applauded for her resourcefulness and sticking to her word. Ms. Haddish is really just like us.

Tiffany Haddish wearing the SAME dress she said she would wear everywhere on SNL. A woman who sticks to her word. — J’na (@jnajefferson) March 5, 2018

And this is why Tiffany Haddish is me. If I pay 4K for a dress, I’m wearing it at my wedding, three awards shows and you gotta bury me in it. https://t.co/mpqXqhYTNN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

I fuckin love that @TiffanyHaddish is getting the most out of that Alexander McQueen dress, which she wore (and joked about!) on SNL and to the Girl’s Trip premiere 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4R8OnktIhB — Iva (@ivadixit) March 5, 2018