Tiffany Haddish may have a serious case of diarrhea of the mouth. The actress recently sat down with GQ Magazine for an in-depth conversation, and she spilled quite a bit. In the feature, Haddish disclosed growing up in the foster care system and her rising career. But the biggest revelation probably came from her story about Beyoncé. The actress recalled the time she nearly fought another celebrity after they allegedly bit Bey on her face.

It all started when Beyoncé and Haddish first met at an industry party. According to the comedienne, the night took a weird turn when an actress – whom she declined to name – came up to the singer.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” she recalled. “She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b***h’ – and snatched him.’ Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'”

Alarmed by news of the alleged assault, Haddish approached Bey to ask her about the situation. “Near the end of the party Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,'” she said. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'”

It’s unclear how the story really ended, but it seems as though Haddish let it go.

Tiffany has made a habit out of disclosing juicy stories about an otherwise private Beyoncé. She previously told fans about another time in which the singer allegedly checked some actress that had her hands all over Jay during an industry event. Fans suspected that Haddish’s first tale caused some tension after the “Formation” artist supposedly mentioned her on DJ Khaled’s single, “Top Off.” Even so, it looks like that didn’t deter her from dishing out more secrets.

A rep from Beyoncé's team declined to comment on the alleged drama