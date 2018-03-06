Tiffany Haddish is making moves, and we’ll be seeing more of her on the small screen and in theaters within the coming months. After stealing the show at the Oscars Sunday night (Mar. 4), Haddish will star with Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in the Tyler Perry film The List, slated to hit theaters Nov. 2.

The List, a story of a woman (Sumpter) who thinks she’s being “catfished” after reuniting with her fresh-out-of-prison sister (Haddish). Haddish finalized the deal shortly after confirming to star with Melissa McCarthy in a female-focused drama The Kitchen.

Haddish will make another TV and silver screen appearance for TBS’ The Last OG with Tracy Morgan and Universal’s Night School with Kevin Hart. She’s also taped to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

The Last Black Unicorn author, living her best life, hilariously presented two awards at the Oscars with Maya Rudolph. She did the most (as we all would) to meet Meryl Streep, represented her East African pride and kept her word when she shamelessly wore her $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress for the third time. This is no doubt an exciting time for the Girls’ Trip breakout star.