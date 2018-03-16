A true American hero will be honored in a Brooklyn museum for her great contributions to pop culture. THNK 1994 has decided to dedicate an exhibit to Tiffany “New York” Pollard, “David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard”. Given that Tiffany has spawned some of the greatest moments in reality television history, this exhibit in particular will honor her time on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother.

“While this will be a celebration of her entire oeuvre we will focus on her masterpiece David’s Dead, which we believe is the pinnacle of reality television, roughly 7 minutes of pure unbridled chaos in the celebrity UK Big Brother house wherein David Bowie’s widow gets the news of his death and has to tell someone, she tells Tiffany who thinks she’s talking about David Gest (Liza Minnelli’s ‘ex-husband’) who is also in the house and has been sick in bed,” said the museum in a statement.

Upon hearing the news, Tiffany posted to Instagram to express that she is “truly beyond flattered and humbled.” Tiffany made her way onto reality television fighting for the heart of Flavor Flav back in 2006. She was gifted the name “New York” by Flav and week after week she almost singlehandedly made the show what it was. Although she lost to Hoopz (and was spat on by Pumpkin), Tiffany made a lasting career for herself and has remained on television ever since.

“David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard” will show at THNK 1994 until June 3.