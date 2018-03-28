Tinashe is finally in the home stretch of releasing her long-awaited third studio album, Joyride. In preparation of the forthcoming due date, the singer revealed the tracklist on Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 27).

The 13-track playlist features guest appearances from Offset (“No Drama”), Future (“Faded Love”), Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana (“Me So Bad”), and Little Dragon (“Stuck With Me”).

Just ahead of the album’s release, the singer dropped the two singles, “No Drama” featuring Offset and “Faded Love” with Future. She also revealed her album cover art, which features a silhouette Tinashe dressed in an avant garde ensemble. In a recent interview with Aol, the singer explained her rollout plan. “I really wanted people to know that this wasn’t just one song I was throwing out there to see what was going to happen,” she explained of dropping three tracks ahead of the album. “It’s part of a continued rollout plan. It’s something we’re taking seriously in terms of how we’re presenting the content, and I wanted [the music] to be as impactful as possible.”

Tinashe’s Joyride will reportedly arrive on Apr. 13. In the meantime, check out the tracklist below. And stay tuned for more details here.