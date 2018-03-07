The Chicago music scene is full of compelling and creative hip-hop artists that push the envelope in hip-hop. Tobi Lou epitomizes this. With the help of fellow Midwest emcee, Smino, he delivers the beautifully stunning Glassface-directed video for “Troop.”

The creative visual is a unique 3D/2D hybrid of real-world shots combined with lush, colorful animation and a 3D bear. This wild animal seemingly pays homage to Kanye West’s (underrated yet iconic) art direction from his 2009 masterpiece Graduation, designed by the influential artist Takashi Murakami. And lyrically, Tobi gives fans a solid double entendre as they rap about hanging with the “TROOPS” — while paying homage to the famed ’80s and ’90s clothing line.

“Not only did I grow up watching cartoons, but I still watch that shit. I don’t know why, but my mind really reacts to animation. Hey Arnold! was one of my favorite all-time cartoons. I used to love Doug. And Avatar: The Last Airbender—I like anime, too. I just love animation,” explains Tobi Lou.

He added, “There’s something about a world where anything is possible, and it can be as crazy as you want or as real as you want. BoJack Horseman is a really crazy show. I want my own cartoon. I want that shit so bad. It’s what I’m building towards and why I’m incorporating all these worlds, sort of like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, where it blends cartoons and reality.”

Watch the visuals below.