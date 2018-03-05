Tory Lanez Says An “Arrogant” Text Cost Him A Nicki Minaj Feature

Tory Lanez’s new album, Memories Don’t Die, released on Mar. 2 to much anticipation. While the project is littered with a litany of features including 50 Cent and Future, the Toronto tuner explains how a text message cost him a verse from hip-hop goddess, Nicki Minaj.

During an interview with HotNewHipHop, Lanez details why Minaj opted out of a feature on his track “Shooters.”

“I was telling her something about the verse. I wasn’t saying it was bad or anything, her verse was incredible, and I’m also like a super-Nicki fan,” Lanez stated before detailing how his text came off differently than intended, making it seem as though he was “arrogant.”

And true to her regal status, Minaj did not take kindly to this disrespect.

“She was like, ‘Well, (if) it’s not that serious, take my verse off the thing,’” Lanez told the publication. That led to Minaj disappearing from Memories Don’t Die, leaving Lanez without a credit that would lure in a large, diehard fan-base like Minaj’s “Barbz.”

Yet, Lanez is still hopeful that in the future they will connect on something they “both feel comfortable with.” But, with Minaj issuing no response or drawing attention to Lanez’s remorseful remarks, it is possible that their partnership could be over before it began. Something that, despite his optimism, Lanez seems to be prepared for.

“I love Nicki Minaj when it comes down to her music and the whole thing, but I’m not a reacher,” Tory explained. “Once a n***a says it’s quiet, it’s quiet.”